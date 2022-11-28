Ghana is also a Great Destination for Keen Walkers

While this compact West African may lack any showstopping hiking icons, a well-organized network of reserves and community-based ecotourism projects offers some great guided day walks in lush tropical settings inhabited by elephants, monkeys and other wildlife – and few other humans. Although Mole can be explored on a network of 4WD tracks, a more exciting and immersive option is a guided walking safari.
