Ghana has Declared a 46-day Visa-on-arrival Regime for Christmas Visitors                        

The move is part of the Ghana government’s ambitious 10-year ‘Beyond The Return’ campaign, designed to encourage Africans in the diaspora to explore and reconnect with Ghana. The move aligns with the broader goal of positioning Ghana as a premier destination for those of African descent. A statement from the Ministry of Transport emphasized the importance of updating systems to reflect this new arrangement and urged those responsible for checking in passengers traveling to Ghana not to insist on entry visas before boarding.

AFRICA NEWS