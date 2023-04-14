Ghana has Become the First Country to Approve a Highly Effective Malaria Vaccine 

The R21/Matrix-M vaccine, the first to exceed the World Health Organization’s target of 75% efficacy, has been cleared for use by Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority in children aged 5-36 months, the group at highest risk of death from malaria. The WHO has yet to recommend the R21 vaccine for widespread use and until it does there is a question mark over the amount of international funding available for it. The vaccine’s phase 3 trial is ongoing, but earlier trials have shown efficacy levels of 77%, a level maintained after a single booster dose given a year later. However, observers warned it was “no silver bullet” in the complex fight against the mosquito-borne disease. An estimated 619,000 people died from malaria in 2021, the vast majority of them children in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the WHO. In Ghana, where the disease is both endemic and perennial, an estimated 5.3m cases and 12,500 estimated deaths were recorded.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
The R21/Matrix-M vaccine, the first to exceed the World Health Organization’s target of 75% efficacy, has been cleared for use by Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority in children aged 5-36 months, the group at highest risk of death from malaria. The WHO has yet to recommend the R21 vaccine for widespread use and until it does there is a question mark over the amount of international funding available for it. The vaccine’s phase 3 trial is ongoing, but earlier trials have shown efficacy levels of 77%, a level maintained after a single booster dose given a year later. However, observers warned it was “no silver bullet” in the complex fight against the mosquito-borne disease. An estimated 619,000 people died from malaria in 2021, the vast majority of them children in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the WHO. In Ghana, where the disease is both endemic and perennial, an estimated 5.3m cases and 12,500 estimated deaths were recorded.
More Stories
An Assessment of One of the Most Progressive Refugee Laws in Africa
Addis Accused of Stalling in the Great Dam Talks
Conservation Agencies Distressed after News that More Rhinos were Poached in Botswana
Easing Barriers to Do Business in South Africa
Atrocities Committed in Removal of DRC Refugees
Iceland’s Biggest Fishing Firm Accused of Corrupt Deals in Namibia
Space at the Service of EU-AU Cooperation
East Africa’s Cross-border Electric Railway Line Plans Up the Competition for Cargo Business
Reveal of Africa.com’s 2023 Definitive List of Women CEOs
For the First Time the Government of Kenya has Failed to Pay its Employees
Eritrean Doctor Appeals for Conjoined Twins
Growing Threat in the Gulf of Guinea