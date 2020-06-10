Ghana Cloth Features in US Anti Racism Protest

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and other top Democrats took a knee Monday on Capitol Hill to honor the life of George Floyd, the Internet’s eyes jumped to the colorful fabric draped around their shoulders. Kente cloth — woven with vibrant strips of silk and cotton — comes from Ghana, where people wear it to show patriotism or celebrate a special occasion. It is associated with royalty, pride and black identity. Why did the Democrats sport it while unveiling a broad police reform bill? Writer Roxane Gay tweeted: “I am not sure what’s funnier, those ridiculous politicians wearing kente cloth or Cory Booker smartly opting out of that absurd performance.” Across the Atlantic, some in Ghana followed the buzz with a mix of appreciation and skepticism. “I saw that and I was like, ‘Wow,’ ” said Jermaine Nkrumah, the head of a television network in Ghana’s capital, Accra. “The optics look good, but what happens when the cameras go away?”
SOURCE: WASHINGTON POST
More Stories
Swine Fever Wipes out 300 000 Pigs in Nigeria
Addis’ Green Economy Grows on Trees
Mediators Disagree on Libya’s Way Forward
Ugandan App Shows Dangers of Fake News
U.N. Refugee Agency in DRC is Practically Bankrupt
Former First Lady Returns as Mourning in Burundi Begins