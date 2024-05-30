Ghana Approves Australia-based Company’s Lithium Exploration License

Ghana has granted a lithium exploration license to Australia-based Atlantic Lithium Limited. The company will start its exploration at Senya Beraku, with the initial stage involving geochemical soil sampling, geological mapping, and rock chip gathering over an area that spans 82.11 square kilometers. In a statement announcing the development, Atlantic Lithium expressed excitement at securing their license, claiming Senya Beraku offers considerable potential, especially since it has never been explored before. Senya Beraku is situated 70 kilometers from the company’s flagship project in the West African country, the Ewoyaa Lithium Project. Projected to be the third-largest hard-rock lithium project in Africa, the company is convinced that Ghana offers immeasurable lithium mining potential. By the way, it had to list its outstanding shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange to get its licensing approved. However, it is currently not seeking additional funds from the country.



SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER