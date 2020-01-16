Thu. Jan 16th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Getting the Nile Hydro Dam over the Finish Line

28 mins ago 1 min read

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan say they have reached a preliminary agreement aimed at clearing the way for the filling and operation of Ethiopia’s $5 billion dam project on the Nile River. The project, called the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, is around 70% complete and promises to provide much-needed electricity for Ethiopia’s 105 million people. Egypt, which gets around 90% of its water from the Nile, is concerned that filling the reservoir behind the dam too quickly could significantly reduce the amount flowing into its borders from the upper Nile basin. The joint statement, released after three days of meetings in Washington on Wednesday, didn’t give details on how long it would take to fill the dam, saying only that it would start in the 2020 rainy season and occur in stages. 

SOURCE: DEUTSCHE WELLE

More Stories

1 min read

This Man’s Dream is To See a Generation of Kenyans Free of HIV/AIDS

9 mins ago
1 min read

The Locusts are Heading to Rwanda

11 mins ago
1 min read

LVMH Buys Botswana’s Largest Gem

14 mins ago
1 min read

The Guidebook for Moroccan Handicraft Exporters Launched

16 mins ago
1 min read

Can South Africa’s Treasury Afford Another Bailout?

19 mins ago
1 min read

Zambia’s Funding Drive for SMEs

20 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

This Man’s Dream is To See a Generation of Kenyans Free of HIV/AIDS

9 mins ago
1 min read

The Locusts are Heading to Rwanda

11 mins ago
1 min read

LVMH Buys Botswana’s Largest Gem

14 mins ago
1 min read

The Guidebook for Moroccan Handicraft Exporters Launched

16 mins ago