Getting The COVID-19 Vaccine Is Voluntary – Phaahla

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says getting the Covid-19 vaccine is voluntary.

However, government is focusing on persuading people about the safety of the jab.

Phaahla says private institutions have their own rules which should be in line with the constitution.

“Our approach if you remember right from the beginning of starting the vaccination rollout, the president and cabinet made it very clear that it’s voluntary, we have to make sure that people are persuaded and convinced about the safety and also about the protection that the vaccines offer,” he said.

