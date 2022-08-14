iAfrica

Getting around West Africa's Most Populous City can be an Adventure in Itself

8 mins ago

One of the most delightful rides anyone can have in Lagos is a boat cruise from Badagry to Epe, respectively at the western and eastern ends of the state. Lasting roughly 90 minutes, this tour reveals a scenic side of the city often not always visible from land. Bicycles are common sights on Lagos Island, particularly on weekends when traffic is less. While there are no dedicated bike lanes, there is an emerging bicycling community. Lagos City Cyclers hosts frequent rides around the city, and the occasional cycling classes for beginners.

SOURCE: LONELY PLANET

