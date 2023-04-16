Getting around Ghana Needn’t be a Headache   

Ghana is famed for its beaches and coastal cities, but exploring the rest of the country is easy, whether you’re drifting along the golden shoreline or heading inland to northern national parks. Traveling through the country as a visitor can be challenging because there are so many unspoken rules, but with the right information, you’ll soon be on your way. Whether you choose to hop around using a ride-share service or cover the miles on a long-distance bus, here’s what you need to know about getting around in Ghana.
Ghana is famed for its beaches and coastal cities, but exploring the rest of the country is easy, whether you’re drifting along the golden shoreline or heading inland to northern national parks. Traveling through the country as a visitor can be challenging because there are so many unspoken rules, but with the right information, you’ll soon be on your way. Whether you choose to hop around using a ride-share service or cover the miles on a long-distance bus, here’s what you need to know about getting around in Ghana.
More Stories
Netflix Unveils Ancient Egypt’s ‘Queen Cleopatra’
South Africa is the World’s Most Internet-Addicted Country
The Africa Connection: Five Names Leading the Design Diaspora
‘I Was Just Born to Create’: Mr. Eazi on the Future of African Music
Cameroonian Chef Christian Abégan: ‘Africa Should Reconsider Its Place in the Culinary World’
An Unforgettable River Cruise on the Nile
The Best Places to Explore to Experience Cultural Richness in 2023
The Glamping Trend Hits South Africa
The Exclusive-use Safari Villas on this List are Available for Sole-use Bookings
The Number of Dollar Millionaires Living in Africa is Projected to Grow by 42% in the Next Decade
Ethiopia is Anticipated to Become the Third-largest Economy in the Region – IMF
Turning African States from Exporters of Critical Minerals to Processing Hubs for EVs and Batteries