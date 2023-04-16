iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Getting around Ghana Needn’t be a Headache   

11 hours ago 1 min read

Ghana is famed for its beaches and coastal cities, but exploring the rest of the country is easy, whether you’re drifting along the golden shoreline or heading inland to northern national parks. Traveling through the country as a visitor can be challenging because there are so many unspoken rules, but with the right information, you’ll soon be on your way. Whether you choose to hop around using a ride-share service or cover the miles on a long-distance bus, here’s what you need to know about getting around in Ghana.

LONELY PLANET

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Netflix Unveils Ancient Egypt’s ‘Queen Cleopatra’

11 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa is the World’s Most Internet-Addicted Country

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Africa Connection: Five Names Leading the Design Diaspora

11 hours ago
1 min read

‘I Was Just Born to Create’: Mr. Eazi on the Future of African Music

11 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroonian Chef Christian Abégan: ‘Africa Should Reconsider Its Place in the Culinary World’ 

11 hours ago
1 min read

An Unforgettable River Cruise on the Nile  

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Best Places to Explore to Experience Cultural Richness in 2023

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Glamping Trend Hits South Africa

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Exclusive-use Safari Villas on this List are Available for Sole-use Bookings

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Number of Dollar Millionaires Living in Africa is Projected to Grow by 42% in the Next Decade  

2 days ago
1 min read

Ethiopia is Anticipated to Become the Third-largest Economy in the Region – IMF

2 days ago
1 min read

Turning African States from Exporters of Critical Minerals to Processing Hubs for EVs and Batteries

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Netflix Unveils Ancient Egypt’s ‘Queen Cleopatra’

11 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa is the World’s Most Internet-Addicted Country

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Africa Connection: Five Names Leading the Design Diaspora

11 hours ago
1 min read

‘I Was Just Born to Create’: Mr. Eazi on the Future of African Music

11 hours ago

Share