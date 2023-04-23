Get Prepared for Your Visit to Malawi with These Essential Tips

Travelers to Malawi will probably find themselves forming friendships and connections quickly, as Malawians are generally keen to greet and engage with visitors. This is a developing country, so you may be solicited for money, especially in the towns. A good way to contribute is to find local social enterprises that are working for change and provide either financial support or do some volunteering. Some of the best lodges run projects themselves or can connect you with good programs nearby. If you would like to make a donation for nature, consider the excellent Lilongwe Wildlife Trust.

LONELY PLANET

