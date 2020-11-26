Get Outside! 5 Outdoor-First Hotels To Try This Summer

Share with your network!

As the days start to warm up and travel restrictions across the African continent are eased, more people are looking for any excuse to leave home after months of confinement during the COVID-19 lockdowns. And while international travel may not be the optimal choice as the United States, along with many European and Asian countries, experience a second wave of COVID-19, regional and domestic holidays offer all the joy of travel without the hefty price tags or admin.

But how can you stay safe these holidays while still enjoying your precious time away?

These five hotels combine the beauty of the outdoors with luxurious and safe amenities to help you disconnect and re-energise, without the worry of being in a confined space with too many people. That said, be sure to always wear your mask, wash and sanitise your hands regularly, and maintain adequate social distancing when there are crowds.

Island living at Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort

In the mood for an exotic holiday without the headache? Look no further than this luxury beach resort off the Mozambican coast, where you can spend endless days enjoying the fresh breezes and soaking up the sun’s rays away from crowded beaches. The resort also offers an array of non-motorised water sports and sailing on a traditional dhow for the more adventurous traveller.

An oasis from your bedroom at Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence, Nairobi Arboretum

Known for its majestic wildlife and fantastic safari adventures, keep it local with a stay in Nairobi – all while enjoying your natural surroundings. Although this hotel is situated in the heart of Kenya’s capital city, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were out in the wild. The hotel takes its name from the breathtaking Nairobi Arboretum forest reserve, whose lush vegetation is right on the doorstep! In addition to a view of this oasis of calm from your hotel window, which has more than 400 bird species, guests can also visit the national park for a safari where they can spot lion, leopard, cheetah, giraffe.

Spacious city views at Avani Suites Nairobi

You may have to wait until early 2021 for this one, but the New Year really is just around the corner. The first Avani in Kenya boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, a rooftop bar, international dining and a heated indoor pool – leaving little need to head to crowded facilities elsewhere in the city. Avani Suites’ Westlands location also provides easy access to nearby shopping, entertainment and dining hubs, so whether you’re travelling solo, with a group of mates or the family, there’s plenty to do for everyone.

Cocktails by the ocean at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Cape Town

Capetonians love this hotel for its majestic views over the ocean and the array of appetising cocktails and tapas served over the heated rim-flow pool at Tobago’s Bar & Terrace. All your 2020 woes will quickly disappear when you’re waking up to the sound of waves gently breaking on the shore, or indulging in a relaxing treatment at the Amani Spa. The hotel, which remained open for international visitors stranded in South Africa during the initial COVID-19 lockdown, follows Radisson’s strict Safety Protocol, validated by SGS, a world-leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company.

In transit at Kruger Shalati Train on the Bridge, Kruger National Park

The Train on the Bridge is preparing to launch in less than a month, and we already know that this is going to be a prime location for escaping to the great outdoors. It is situated in the heart of the Kruger National Park, after all. Visitors to this luxurious and unique train hotel will enjoy unparalleled views of the park and the Sabie River below. There’s also a spectacular bespoke lounge carrier, with an opulent bar and deck offering a stunning pool for relaxing and game-viewing from atop the river.

