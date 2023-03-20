Get a Symmetrical Trim at this Kenyan Barber

Zachariah Mwaura uses geometric tools to create insane haircuts and beards for his clients. He is already recognized as Nairobi’s geometric barber.
Zachariah Mwaura uses geometric tools to create insane haircuts and beards for his clients. He is already recognized as Nairobi’s geometric barber.
More Stories
Standard Bank Hosts Central Bankers to Demonstrate Africa’s Potential to Learn – and Lead
Ghana’s Debt Crisis is Affecting Companies Beyond its Borders
FORBES AFRICA’s 50 Over 50 List is Out
Developing a Green Minerals Value Chain in Africa
Nigerian Startups Band Together to Fight Fraud
President Ruto Urges African States to Rethink their Visa Rules to Boost Intra-Africa Trade
Africa’s Health Tech Startups Set the Example for Disrupting Traditional Retail Pharmacy
Statista and Salary Explorer’s List of African Countries where Workers Earn the Highest Pay
The Fluffy but Lethal Creations that have Made Kenya a Global Hub of Fly-tying
South Africa’s Naspers Closes its Locally-focused Venture Capital Fund
Cyclone Freddy Brings Death and Destruction
MTN Considers Rejigging the Way it Does Business in South Africa