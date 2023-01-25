iAfrica

Germany’s Overarching Development Policy Vision for the African Continent

5 hours ago 1 min read

Berlin aims to work with national governments and organizations to address challenges that could lead to mass migration, new conflicts and pandemics, and higher global carbon emissions. Schulze said the 36-page document had emerged from six months of joint consultations with European and African representatives from politics, business, civil society, academia, and youth. Schulze praised Africa as an emerging continent, rich in wind, sun, and mineral resources, with a population that would rise to 2.5 billion by 2050 with just under half of Africans being under 20 years old. The strategy says social and ecological change is needed to preserve livelihoods, achieve prosperity and promote social justice.

SOURCE: DW

