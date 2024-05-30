Germany’s Military Base in Niger Will Stay Open Despite EU Exit

Germany will maintain its military air transport hub in Niger’s capital, Niamey, following a temporary agreement with the Nigerien government, the German defense ministry announced on Tuesday. This decision comes shortly after the European Union declared it would end its military mission in Niger by June 30 due to the country’s “grave political situation.” Until last year’s coup, Niger was a key Western ally in the Sahel region against militant groups. However, the new military rulers have pushed for the removal of French and American forces while strengthening ties with Russia; hence, the exodus of Western troops. Currently, Berlin has around 90 troops stationed in Niamey but that number will reduce as the temporary deal only allows for the continued presence of a small team of soldiers. Furthermore, the temporary agreement opens the possibility of a new, more permanent arrangement between Berlin and Niamey.



