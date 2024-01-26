German Plane Blocked from Eritrean Airspace

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made an unplanned stopover in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after her plane was denied permission to fly over Eritrea en route to Djibouti. It is the first stop of Baerbock’s three-day trip to East Africa, where she was scheduled to hold talks on the ongoing conflict in Sudan and the situation in the Red Sea. Due to armed conflicts, Sudan and Yemen could not be used as flyover routes. In a crisis region, not everything can run “as it would in normal, peaceful times,” Baerbock said. She plans to fly to Djibouti on Thursday to discuss the European Union’s plan to protect civilian shipping in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.



SOURCE: DW