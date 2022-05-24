German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Visits South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa is hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
He is on an official visit to the country, after visiting Senegal and Niger.
It is likely that South Africa’s non-alignment in the Ukraine-Russia conflict will come up.
The leaders are also likely to discuss trade relations and tourism.
