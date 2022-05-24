iAfrica

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Visits South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa arriving at the Cape Town City Hall for the 2022 State of the Nation Address, accompanied by the First Lady of the Republic of South Africa, Dr Tshepo Motsepe [Photo: GCIS]

11 hours ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa is hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

He is on an official visit to the country, after visiting Senegal and Niger.

It is likely that South Africa’s non-alignment in the Ukraine-Russia conflict will come up.

The leaders are also likely to discuss trade relations and tourism.

