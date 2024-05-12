George Building Collapse Death Toll Rises To 19

The death toll from the George building collapse has risen to 19.

George Municipality officials confirmed the latest figure on Sunday afternoon.

They also confirmed that 33 of the estimated 81 construction workers who were on site when the five-storey building collapsed last Monday were still unaccounted for.

Fourteen of the rescued workers have been hospitalised.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was also present at the site on Sunday. After being briefed by officials, he visited the families of the victims where he offered his support.

Rescue efforts, which are continuing, have passed the 145-hour mark.