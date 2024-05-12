George Building Collapse Death Toll Rises To 16

The death toll in the George building collapse has now risen to 16.

An apartment block that was still under construction collapsed on Monday, leaving 81 workers buried beneath the rubble.

On Saturday morning, Gabriel Guambe, a 33-year-old tiler, was discovered alive under the debris after being trapped for 116 hours.

Rescue workers located him after detecting sounds from what appeared to be the third floor of the collapsed building.

A video posted on X by the local municipality captured Guambe stating, “I’m okay now, I’m okay now, everything is okay. Thank you, God bless you guys.”

Authorities reported that “Mr. Guambe is recovering well and has only minor injuries,” noting his positive morale.

After hearing sounds beneath the debris, the rescue team pinpointed Guambe’s location and extracted him several hours later.

Rescue and recovery operations persist into the sixth day at the collapse site, located at 75 Victoria Street.

As of 09:00 on May 12, 2024, 139 hours into the operation, the confirmed statistics are:

Total individuals present during the incident: 81

Rescued and recovered: 45

Deceased: 16

Currently hospitalized: 14

Unaccounted for: 36

The Joint District Operations Centre follows a rigorous double verification protocol to guarantee the precision of these figures, in collaboration with recovery teams, hospitals, and forensic services.

Mr. Bheki Cele, the National Minister of Police, is expected to visit the site later today for an official update.