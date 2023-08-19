Generally, African Nations have Done Well in Controlling Rising Inflation Rates

In recent times, the global economy has witnessed the growth of inflation, sparking concerns and debates about its causes, consequences, and potential remedies, with Africa being no exception. African countries have experienced their own fair share of economic issues since the year began, albeit some countries are handling these issues more tactfully than others. Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African nations where inflation spiked the most from January to July. This list is courtesy of Trading Economics, a data platform that offers its customers precise data for 196 nations, including historical data and projections for more than 20 million economic indicators, currency rates, stock market indices, government bond yields, and commodity prices. Additionally, the nations on this list are those with the most recent inflation statistics available on the site; as a result, Djibouti, Libya, and a few other countries that have data dating all the way back to May will not be included.

