Gender Parity In 8th AFA Cohort

The selected Africa tech ventures to pitch at the 8th Angel Fair Africa (AFA) have a 50/50 gender balance. They are: From Senegal Bayseddo led by Mamadou Sall and Kalpay, led by Ibrahima Kane; AgroInnova led by Amos Narh and Adi&Bolga led by Bola Oladeji both from Ghana; Kladika led by Muthoni Mwangi and Gift Pesa led by Pamela Muriuki both from Kenya; from South Africa Ejoobi led by Simangele Mphahlele and Kweza led by Ropafadzo Musvaire; Curacel led by Henry Mascot from Nigeria and Dothan Group led by Fabrice Koffi from Ivory Coast.

Ian Ziddah, Partner, Chanzo Capital, commented; “the gender parity in our cohort is a testament to the exceptional rigor of our partners and the commitment to ensure fair representation of the best in class early stage ventures across the African continent who have exhibited resilience during the pandemic.”

These entrepreneurial businesses have been selected from leading partners such as Google, Impact Hub Dakar, CTIC Dakar, MEST Africa, StartupBootcamp Africa, Viable, Adei Institute and iHub.

The cohort would now go through a one-month virtual training program in October to facilitate their preparation for the AFA event on 5th November 2020. Hafi Barry who is country lead for this year’s AFA said “the sessions would run weekly with three segments theory, practical and assignments delivered by outstanding mentors and partners who have expertise and experience in the areas to be covered”. From storytelling to marketing, finance, legal, IP, management and engaging investors; the entrepreneurs would sharpen their skills and be investor ready. The focus of this year’s event is: “The bold new normal in the new normal” with a caveat of doing deals in a virtual environment.

