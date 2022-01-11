Gems Coming from the African Cup of Nations

Salima Mukansanga made history at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon, by becoming the first woman to referee at the men’s tournament. The 33-year-old Rwandan made her officiating debut on Monday. In the past she has presided over matches in the Fifa Women’s World Cup, 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Africa Women’s Cup of Nations and the Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) Women’s Champions League – as well as umpiring for the top men’s teams in her home country. Rwanda media report that as a teenager Ms Mukansanga dreamed of becoming a professional basketball player, but opted to become a football referee 15 years ago.

SOURCE: BBC

