Gearing for South Africa’s State of the Nation Speech

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver his much-anticipated state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament in Cape Town on Thursday. His speech comes amid ongoing load-shedding, high unemployment, troubled state-owned enterprises and poor economic growth.The EFF has defended its plans to disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address, saying it formed part of the party’s oversight work. The party said it would not pull back from its plans to hold Ramaphosa accountable for appointing Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to his Cabinet. In the past, the EFF disrupted former president Jacob Zuma’s SONA addresses, calling for him to resign and pay back the money that went towards renovations of his homestead in Nkandla.

SOURCE: NEWS 24