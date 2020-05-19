Tue. May 19th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Gautrain To Extend Operating Hours From Wednesday

18 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Gautrain has extended its operating hours during the lockdown.

From Wednesday, its trains will now run from 05:30am until 7pm.

The train service said that parking fares for rail users would be suspended.

It is understood that annual fare increases that were expected to come into effect in June have been put on hold.

Gautrain said that airport services would remain suspended.

“From tomorrow, 20 May, Gautrain operating hours will be extended. Trains will operate between 05h30-19h00 on weekdays and 06h00-19h00 on weekends. In peak periods (06h00-09h00 and 14h30-17h30) trains will operate at 15-minute intervals and in off-peak, at 30-minute intervals. The airport service remains suspended. For an interim period, rail-users may park for free for the first 24hrs only. We have taken steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the train service said in a statement.

EWN

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Administrators: ‘Reasonable Prospects’ That Comair Can Be Saved

5 mins ago
1 min read

Presiding Officers Now Able To Cut Disruptive MPs Off From Virtual Meetings

11 mins ago
1 min read

ACDP: Criminal Records For Lockdown Breeches Threat To Employment Prospects

24 mins ago
2 min read

Motshekga: COVID-19 Essentials Delivered At Schools Ahead Of Phased Reopening

29 mins ago
2 min read

Makhura: Gauteng Set For Move To Level 3 Lockdown

4 hours ago
1 min read

DA Files Constitutional Court Papers Challenging Disaster Management Act

6 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Administrators: ‘Reasonable Prospects’ That Comair Can Be Saved

5 mins ago
1 min read

Presiding Officers Now Able To Cut Disruptive MPs Off From Virtual Meetings

11 mins ago
1 min read

Gautrain To Extend Operating Hours From Wednesday

18 mins ago
1 min read

ACDP: Criminal Records For Lockdown Breeches Threat To Employment Prospects

24 mins ago