Gautrain To Extend Operating Hours From Wednesday

Share with your network!

Gautrain has extended its operating hours during the lockdown.

From Wednesday, its trains will now run from 05:30am until 7pm.

The train service said that parking fares for rail users would be suspended.

It is understood that annual fare increases that were expected to come into effect in June have been put on hold.

Gautrain said that airport services would remain suspended.

“From tomorrow, 20 May, Gautrain operating hours will be extended. Trains will operate between 05h30-19h00 on weekdays and 06h00-19h00 on weekends. In peak periods (06h00-09h00 and 14h30-17h30) trains will operate at 15-minute intervals and in off-peak, at 30-minute intervals. The airport service remains suspended. For an interim period, rail-users may park for free for the first 24hrs only. We have taken steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the train service said in a statement.

EWN

Share with your network!