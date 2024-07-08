Gautrain Assures Commuters of Normal Service Amid Worker Strike

Gautrain has announced that its services will continue as normal during evening peak hours, despite a strike by some workers over wage disputes. On Monday, workers affiliated with the trade union NUMSA protested in Midrand, demanding a wage increase of at least nine percent. These workers are employed by the Bombela Operating Company, which is responsible for running and maintaining the province’s rapid rail system.

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager assured commuters that their travel plans will not be disrupted by the ongoing protests. “I can confirm that both the bus and train services are operating according to schedule. We are not experiencing any delays and will keep our customers updated,” she said.