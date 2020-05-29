Fri. May 29th, 2020

Gauteng’s Spike In Covid-19 Cases Due To Merafong Mine Infections – Makhura

Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that over the last eight days the province had recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections since the outbreak.

Gauteng has 3,329 confirmed cases, 32 deaths and 2,019 recoveries.

Two hundred and three people were in hospitals.

Its been a difficult week for Gauteng in terms of COVID-19 infections.

Over the last week, there has been an increase of 921 cases, the biggest weekly jump since the virus hit Gauteng.

Makhura said that this was largely due to the infections of almost 200 people at the AngloGold Ashanti mine in Merafong.

He said that the rate of recoveries had also stayed at around 61% over the last eight days.

