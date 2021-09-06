Gauteng’s Rush To Vaccinate 10m People

Gauteng is aiming to get 10-million people vaccinated by December.
The provincial government has adopted a strategy to take the COVID-19 vaccine to the people.
Some sites are open over weekends, including drive-thrus and pop-up sites to give people more options and convenience.
So far, over 3.3-million people have been vaccinated in the province.
