Gauteng’s Rush To Vaccinate 10m People

Image: Pexels

5 hours ago 1 min read

Gauteng is aiming to get 10-million people vaccinated by December.

The provincial government has adopted a strategy to take the COVID-19 vaccine to the people.

Some sites are open over weekends, including drive-thrus and pop-up sites to give people more options and convenience.

So far, over 3.3-million people have been vaccinated in the province.

