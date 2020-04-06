Gauteng’s Maile Says Dept Working To Provide Water To Informal Settlements

Share with your network!

Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile said that his department was working flat out to provide water tankers to densely populated communities.

“We do have a plan working with national municipalities and government. The first thing was to identify what we call the hotspots or the areas that have potential risks, like Hamanskraal. Those areas will be attended to and monitored regularly by the municipalities. We will be paying a visit to those areas just to make sure that the tanks are there.”

He said they had identified several areas including informal settlements that had been battling without water for some time now.

While residents have desperately needed scarce resource for many years, the spread of COVID-19 has amplified the need for better basic hygiene.

EWN

Share with your network!