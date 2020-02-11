Gauteng’s Biggest, Favourite Family Day Of Mountain Biking And Music Is Back

Jacaranda FM and Tracker’s “Off the Beat ‘n Track” – Gauteng’s biggest family day of mountain biking and music – will be returning to The Big Red Barn, Irene on 4 April 2020, with live entertainment by The Parlotones, Dr. Victor & The Rasta Rebels and Refentse.

The event is a day of fun in the sunny outdoors for the whole family – featuring routes for tiny tots, beginners, intermediate, advanced and competitive riders – and also offers top notch music after the race, Acrobranch for all ages, a designated kids’ area and a wide variety of food and drink trucks for hungry tummies!

Kids aged 2-13 years can choose from the 1.2 km, 5 km and the 10 km riding distances. Note that minimum age restrictions apply: No under 2s for the 1.2km kids’ event, no under 5s for the 5km event and no under 10s for 10km. From 5km upwards there are no maximum age limits.

Riders 14 years and up can choose the 25km riding distance and the advanced riders, 16 years and older, can enter the 50 km race which is a timed and seeded event, sanctioned by the Cycling South Africa Governing Body.

To ensure the safety of riders, a strict “no helmet, no ride” policy will be applied.

“Jacaranda FM and Tracker’s Off the Beat ‘n Track keeps growing year after year, with people of all ages, backgrounds and riding experience levels flocking in from all across SA to join in the fun,” says Jacaranda FM’s Marketing Manager, Leith Smith. “Combine the very best of MTB riding, the best music, the best fun & games and the best picnic vibes and you’ve got this event – a firmly established, annual calendar highlight!”

Michael du Preez, Tracker’s Executive: Product and Marketing, says: “Off the Beat ‘n Track is one of the highlights on our annual calendar. We love this event because it gives families the opportunity to spend quality time together in a safe and child-friendly environment. The undeniable success of this event is what keeps families coming back for more.”

For more information, visit www.jacarandafm.com

