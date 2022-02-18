iAfrica

Gauteng Working Out Cost Of Refurbishing Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

The Gauteng provincial government said that it was yet to determine how much it would cost to refurbish the burnt-down blocks at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.

Gauteng has already received R68 million towards the repairs from the Solidarity Fund.

However, acting Director-General Thabo Masebe said that this was not nearly enough.

Although the national Health Department would be taking over the repairs project at the hospital, the province will still have to foot the bill for the work.

Masebe said that they were confident that the timelines provided by the national Health Department would be met.

The deadline for the work to be completed is by the end of 2023.

Masebe has also explained that they were all concerned about the impact of the delays of the repairs on clinicians and patients alike.

