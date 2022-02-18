Gauteng Working Out Cost Of Refurbishing Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

The Gauteng provincial government said that it was yet to determine how much it would cost to refurbish the burnt-down blocks at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.
Gauteng has already received R68 million towards the repairs from the Solidarity Fund.
However, acting Director-General Thabo Masebe said that this was not nearly enough.
Although the national Health Department would be taking over the repairs project at the hospital, the province will still have to foot the bill for the work.
Masebe said that they were confident that the timelines provided by the national Health Department would be met.
The deadline for the work to be completed is by the end of 2023.
Masebe has also explained that they were all concerned about the impact of the delays of the repairs on clinicians and patients alike.
More Stories
Murder Increased By 8.9% In Latest Crime Stats
Merafong Municipality Working With Eskom To Repay R700m In Debt
NICD Reports 3 056 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
EFF’s Julius Malema Firm On Use Of ‘Shoot The Boer’ Song
Ramaphosa Won’t Be Called Before SCOPA
JSC Overstepped Mandate With Chief Justice Recommendation – Ramaphosa
NICD Reports 3 699 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Ramaphosa To Respond To Critics
Corruption Cases To Be Top Priority For NPA – Batohi
Sitole Refutes Cele’s Allegations
NICD Reports 2 364 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Niehaus Claims His Arrest Political