Gauteng Transport MEC To Meet With E-Hailing Drivers

7 seconds ago 1 min read

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has called an urgent meeting with e-hailing drivers in Gauteng following their call for a three-day national strike.

E-hailing drivers affiliated with global app giants like Uber, Bolt, inDriver and Uber Eats are set to embark on a three-day protest, starting on Tuesday.

They say they need help to curb exploitation by their app partners.

Drivers say the petrol price has been surging but app companies are refusing to adjust their prices.

“We are going on a protest as we want the industry to be regulated. We are asking government to be proactive and fast track the pace in which this industry has been regulated, we can’t continue to be exploited in this manner,” Vhatuka Mbeleka said.

“We have expressed that we are not happy with the state that e-hailing country. We are not happy with how app companies are treating us. We are not happy with the pricing and duration of market. We are not happy with the fact that government doesn’t care about its protection of people. We are taken for granted here.”

