Gauteng Residents Urged To Cut Back On Water Usage

Image: Pexels
6 hours ago 1 min read

Gauteng residents need to start cutting back on water usage to avoid water shortages and even getting to Day Zero.

That’s according to former Water Affairs Director General, Professor Mike Muller.

The Water and Sanitation Department announced it will be distributing more water to Gauteng in order to deal with the current water crisis affecting a number of municipalities.

As Gauteng’s water supply comes under increasing pressure, Rand Water and distributors have placed at least some of the blame on the blackouts recently experienced.

But Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says medical facilities have engaged with the power utility to exempt hospitals, and the onus is on municipalities and distributors to do the same.

