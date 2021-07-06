Gauteng Ramps Up Vaccine Drive

Desperate calls in Gauteng to ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination drive seem to be heeded.
The province has opened up more sites to allow those eligible to get their doses.
There are now plans to intensify the number of vaccines administered on weekends, depending on demand.
More Stories
Prince Buthelezi Weighs In On Nkandla Gathering
Petrol Price To Increase On Wednesday
Zuma Expected Back In Court
NICD Reports 12 513 New Cases
Third Wave Causes Comair To Temporarily Suspend Services
Police Still Under Order To Arrest Zuma – Legal Experts
Vaccine Rollout For Police Officers Kicks Off
Government Offers 11.7% Increase To Lowest-Paid Public Servants
NICD Reports 16 585 New COVID Cases
Zuma Addresses Supporters At Nkandla
Verstappen Powers Further Ahead With Austrian GP Win
Zuma Maintains His Innocence And Will Address The Media At 6pm