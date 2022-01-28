Gauteng Promises Better Roads

Research is underway into durable roads that will make potholes a thing of the past.
That’s according to the Gauteng Transport Department.
Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has visited his department’s lab, which is studying the deteriorating state of the tar on our roads.
Mamabolo says it’s been identified that the old tar roads were designed for conditions that have since changed.
This includes the climate and the increased number of road users.
The department has partnered with the University of Pretoria in the initiative to improve roads.
