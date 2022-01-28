iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Gauteng Promises Better Roads

Image: Pexels

2 hours ago 1 min read

Research is underway into durable roads that will make potholes a thing of the past.  

That’s according to the Gauteng Transport Department.

Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has visited his department’s lab, which is studying the deteriorating state of the tar on our roads.

Mamabolo says it’s been identified that the old tar roads were designed for conditions that have since changed.

This includes the climate and the increased number of road users.  

The department has partnered with the University of Pretoria in the initiative to improve roads.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Theft And Vandalism Hampering Operations – Eskom

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Answer Scopa Questions On Funding

2 hours ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 100 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago
1 min read

Independent Advocate Appointed To Probe Fritz Claims

1 day ago
1 min read

Oldest District Six Claimant Dies Before Returning Home

1 day ago
1 min read

IPID Lays Charges Against Police Boss Sitole

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 514 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Scopa Looks Into Alleged Use Of Public Funds For ANC Activities

2 days ago
1 min read

386 People Referred For Prosecution For COVID Tender Fraud – SIU

2 days ago
1 min read

Families Of Trapped Lily Mine Workers Feel Betrayed By Government

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 197 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Stats SA To Spend R3.2 Billion On Nationwide Census

3 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

UCT Student Wins Global Challenge

2 mins ago
3 min read

Data Privacy Is A ‘People’s Business’ And Compliance Needs Expert Support

9 mins ago
2 min read

Extreme Cyclist Endures Excruciating Im’possible Tour For Children Fighting Life-Threatening Illnesses

14 mins ago
4 min read

Is Remote Work All It’s Cracked Up To Be?

20 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer