Gauteng Police Arrest 281 People Contravening Lockdown Regulations

Share with your network!

Gauteng police have arrested an additional 281 people for contravening the regulations of the shutdown.

Police and members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have been patrolling streets across the province since the shutdown began last week.

Provincial commissioner Elias Mawela said the arrests made were for gathering in groups outside and for drinking alcohol in groups in public.

“These arrests are because of the very same concerned members of the community who are bringing this to our attention on what is happening. So, it clearly tells us that the majority of our people are aware, they know and there is a group and a set of community who decided they are going to disregard the regulation.”

EWN

Share with your network!