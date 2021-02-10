Gauteng Nurses Anxious About Vaccine Delay

Gauteng healthcare workers say they’re not only disappointed but anxious after the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine was placed on hold.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says data shows the vaccine isn’t effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant of the virus dominant in the country.
Frontline workers will be given top priority in the first phase of vaccination, with 1.2 million of them expected to receive the jab.
Authorities had planned to vaccinate at least 67% of the population, or 40 million people, by year’s end.
More Stories
Schools At Breaking Point Over Fees
Strategic Partnership To Increase Exports To China
SA Reports 1 732 New COVID-19 Cases
AstraZeneca Vaccine Still Relevant – Expert
Vaal Dam Full After Heavy Rainfall
No Pomp And Ceremony For Sona 2021
1 376 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
SA Halts Rollout Of AstraZeneca vaccine
J&J Applies For Emergency Use Of COVID-19 Vaccine
Diko, Masuku Disciplinary Hearings Continue
2 435 New COVID-19 Infections Reported In SA
Eskom Suspends Load-Shedding