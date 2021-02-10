iAfrica

Gauteng Nurses Anxious About Vaccine Delay

Gauteng healthcare workers say they’re not only disappointed but anxious after the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine was placed on hold.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says data shows the vaccine isn’t effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant of the virus dominant in the country.

Frontline workers will be given top priority in the first phase of vaccination, with 1.2 million of them expected to receive the jab.

Authorities had planned to vaccinate at least 67% of the population, or 40 million people, by year’s end.

