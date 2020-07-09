Gauteng Now Epicentre Of COVID-19

Share with your network!

As of this morning, Gauteng has the largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country with more than 75,000 positive tests.

On the national front, more than 8,800 new infections have been confirmed over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing South Africa’s total to more than 224,000.

Another 100 people have died, pushing the country’s death toll to 3,600.

Gauteng has more than 53,000 active cases of the coronavirus – 3,000 of these patients are currently recovering in hospital.

The Western Cape has around 17,000 people who still need to recover from the virus.

This province’s mortality rate remains high, with 61% of the 3,602 deaths occurring in the Western Cape.

The Eastern Cape now accounts for 19% of the country’s confirmed infection rate, with over 42,000 cases reported.

The health system is bearing the brunt of the pandemic, including in the Eastern Cape, where 582 people have died after contracting the virus.

