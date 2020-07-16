Thu. Jul 16th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Gauteng MPL Mapiti Matsena Stabbed To Death In Alleged Home Invasion

3 mins ago 1 min read
Gauteng MPL Mapiti Matsena Stabbed To Death In Alleged Home Invasion

Share with your network!

The Gauteng provincial legislature has confirmed the killing of one its members, Mapiti Matsena.

He was stabbed to death allegedly by an intruder at his home in Tshwane on Wednesday.

The African National Congress (ANC) member became a member of the provincial legislature after last year’s elections and was immediately appointed chair of the portfolio committee on community safety.

Matsena also served as a member of the portfolio committee on infrastructure development and property management.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

WC Courts To Get Additional Oversight Measures On Gender-Based Violence Cases

7 mins ago
2 min read

Inquiry Into Mkhwebane’s Fitness To Hold Office Delayed Again

10 mins ago
1 min read

WC Reports Decline In COVID-19 Deaths, Hospitalizations

18 mins ago
2 min read

Medical Research Council: Alcohol Must Be Better Regulated, Not Prohibited

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa: Cabinet Discussing If Schools Should Remain Open

4 hours ago
1 min read

Girls, Aged 5 And 1, Allegedly Raped By 14-Year Old Boy

4 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Gauteng MPL Mapiti Matsena Stabbed To Death In Alleged Home Invasion

3 mins ago
1 min read

WC Courts To Get Additional Oversight Measures On Gender-Based Violence Cases

7 mins ago
2 min read

Inquiry Into Mkhwebane’s Fitness To Hold Office Delayed Again

10 mins ago
1 min read

WC Reports Decline In COVID-19 Deaths, Hospitalizations

19 mins ago