Gauteng MPL Mapiti Matsena Stabbed To Death In Alleged Home Invasion

The Gauteng provincial legislature has confirmed the killing of one its members, Mapiti Matsena.

He was stabbed to death allegedly by an intruder at his home in Tshwane on Wednesday.

The African National Congress (ANC) member became a member of the provincial legislature after last year’s elections and was immediately appointed chair of the portfolio committee on community safety.

Matsena also served as a member of the portfolio committee on infrastructure development and property management.

EWN

