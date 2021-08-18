Gauteng Motorists Urged To Renew Licenses

There are plans to launch a system where people can prove that they are in the process of renewing their driver’s licence.

This comes as panicked motorists in Gauteng rush to testing centres to get bookings before the end of August deadline.

The online booking system has been a nightmare process for some who say the system is frustrating.

Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo the department will do its best to improve the efficiency of the process.

“In this province, we are pleased with the progress we have made this far, although there are still a big number of people that have not as yet renewed their licenses. From January to [the] end of July we have put into the system 500,000 license applications have been processed,” Mamabolo said.

“We have issued slots, since January, to people without them asking for them. 130,000 were not responded to in the total number of slots, almost 5 percent of them have been taken up.

“I would like to assure the motorists in Gauteng and every license holder who might have not renewed their licenses that if there is no extension, and of course, the matter is not in our hands… We are hard at work in partnership with the RMTC in the national department to make sure that we work with the people to allocate them slots and to make sure that they are able to get the slots.”

Share with your network!