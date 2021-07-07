Gauteng Metros Feel The Thirst

Share with your network!

Water shortages across three Gauteng metros are continuing.

An explosion at a water pumping station has caused disruptions in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

Rand Water says it’s dispatched water tankers but some communities dispute this.

Some of the suburbs affected in the capital include Centurion, Olievenhoutbosch, Ga-Rankuwa, Winterveldt as well as Soshanguve.

In Ekurhuleni, Tembisa, Claysville, Serengeti and surrounding areas are affected while in Johannesburg the hardest-hit areas are South Hill, Linmeyer and Midrand.

