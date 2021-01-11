iAfrica

Gauteng Likely To Enter Peak Soon

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

Gauteng is likely to enter the peak of the second wave in two weeks’ time, according to Professor Mosa Moshabela, dean and head of Nursing and Public Health School at UKZN.

Moshabela says the exponential increase can be attributed to movements during the December holidays.

He is warning that it would get worse before it gets better.

“My sense is that Gauteng is unlikely to peak in the next week, we can expect perhaps in the next two weeks for Gauteng to peak and only then can we then begin to see a clear downward trend,” he said.

Moshabela said that he believes the second wave’s peak is showing signs that could reach numbers almost as twice as high.

