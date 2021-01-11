Gauteng Likely To Enter Peak Soon

Gauteng is likely to enter the peak of the second wave in two weeks’ time, according to Professor Mosa Moshabela, dean and head of Nursing and Public Health School at UKZN.
Moshabela says the exponential increase can be attributed to movements during the December holidays.
He is warning that it would get worse before it gets better.
“My sense is that Gauteng is unlikely to peak in the next week, we can expect perhaps in the next two weeks for Gauteng to peak and only then can we then begin to see a clear downward trend,” he said.
Moshabela said that he believes the second wave’s peak is showing signs that could reach numbers almost as twice as high.
