Gauteng High Court Rules That Matric Results Should Be Published

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ruled that the Department of Basic Education should publish the matric results on media platforms.
The National Senior Certificate results will be released on Thursday.
In the application Anlé Spies said she would not be able to return to her high school in Pretoria, to collect her results before starting her first year at the University of the Free State.
The Department of Basic Education says it scrapped the results’ public release, to comply with the Protection of Personal Information Act.
The order says the publication of results may not reflect the names of pupils.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has also been ordered to pay the court application costs.
More Stories
Prasa Budget To Fix CT’s Central Line Rises To R2.5 Billion
Pick ‘n Pay Pilots New System To Renew Vehicle Licenses’
NICD Reports 1 691 New COVID-19 Cases
ANC Must Assess What Went Wrong At The Polls – Cosatu
DBE Facing Challenge Over Decision Not To Publish Matric Results
Pallo Jordan Questions Sisulu’s Timing
NICD Reported 2 597 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 4 592 New COVID-19 Cases
National State Of Disaster unnecessary – Madhi
NICD Reports 5 244 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Data Suggests Omicron Less Severe Than Delta – WC Health Department
Government Would Be wise To Concede Defeat On Aarto Implementation – AA