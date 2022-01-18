Gauteng High Court Rules That Matric Results Should Be Published

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ruled that the Department of Basic Education should publish the matric results on media platforms.

The National Senior Certificate results will be released on Thursday.

In the application Anlé Spies said she would not be able to return to her high school in Pretoria, to collect her results before starting her first year at the University of the Free State.

The Department of Basic Education says it scrapped the results’ public release, to comply with the Protection of Personal Information Act.

The order says the publication of results may not reflect the names of pupils.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has also been ordered to pay the court application costs.

