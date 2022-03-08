Gauteng Health Pays Medical Interns

The Gauteng Health Department has confirmed that 53 medical interns have been paid their outstanding salaries.
They were reportedly not paid in January and February.
Some of the affected interns were assisted financially by senior doctors at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
The Department has apologised for the delay saying the appointment process for three more interns is still underway subject to the conclusion of administrative issues.
