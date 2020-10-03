Gauteng Health HOD Lukhele Resigns

Share with your network!

The Gauteng Health Head Of Department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned.

Lukhele had been placed on precautionary suspension by Gauteng Premier, David Mahura, following a recommendation from the Special Investigative Unit.

The premier’s office says that Andile Gwabeni, who is the Deputy Director-General for HR and Corporate Services has also been suspended.

Gwabeni has been implicated in the SIU’s latest report.

