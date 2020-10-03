Gauteng Health HOD Lukhele Resigns

The Gauteng Health Head Of Department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned.
Lukhele had been placed on precautionary suspension by Gauteng Premier, David Mahura, following a recommendation from the Special Investigative Unit.
The premier’s office says that Andile Gwabeni, who is the Deputy Director-General for HR and Corporate Services has also been suspended.
Gwabeni has been implicated in the SIU’s latest report.
More Stories
SA Records 1,761 COVID-19 Cases
AFU Freezes R300 Million In Assets Of Asbestos Corruption Accused
SAB Partners With Government To Promote Responsible Drinking
Motshekga Concerned Over Pupils Not Returning
Trump And Wife Melania Test Positive For COVID-19
We’ve paid back the money – ANC
COVID-19 Claims 132 More SA Lives
National Shutdown Still On The Cards – Nehawu
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith To Appear In Court For Corruption
SA International Borders Are Open
1 767 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Government Reveals List Of High-Risk Countries Not Allowed To Enter South Africa