iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Gauteng Health HOD Lukhele Resigns

Photo Credit: @GautengHealth/Twitter

19 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Gauteng Health Head Of Department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned.

Lukhele had been placed on precautionary suspension by Gauteng Premier, David Mahura, following a recommendation from the Special Investigative Unit.

The premier’s office says that Andile Gwabeni, who is the Deputy Director-General for HR and Corporate Services has also been suspended.

Gwabeni has been implicated in the SIU’s latest report.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SA Records 1,761 COVID-19 Cases

26 mins ago
1 min read

AFU Freezes R300 Million In Assets Of Asbestos Corruption Accused

19 hours ago
3 min read

SAB Partners With Government To Promote Responsible Drinking

21 hours ago
1 min read

Motshekga Concerned Over Pupils Not Returning

1 day ago
1 min read

Trump And Wife Melania Test Positive For COVID-19

1 day ago
2 min read

We’ve paid back the money – ANC

1 day ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Claims 132 More SA Lives

1 day ago
1 min read

National Shutdown Still On The Cards – Nehawu

2 days ago
1 min read

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith To Appear In Court For Corruption

2 days ago
2 min read

SA International Borders Are Open

2 days ago
1 min read

1 767 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Government Reveals List Of High-Risk Countries Not Allowed To Enter South Africa

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Picking the Best Safari Spot

5 seconds ago
1 min read

Most Popular African City Breaks on Pinterest

6 mins ago
1 min read

The Best Private Pool in South Africa according to Airbnb

11 mins ago
1 min read

Sir David Adjaye Has Won the 2021 Royal Gold Medal

16 mins ago