Gauteng Health Dept To Set Up Pop-Up COVID Vaccine Sites

The Gauteng Health Department will be setting up pop-up vaccination sites in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday morning to target commuters ahead of the Easter long weekend.
The Health Department will be in the inner city hoping to convince those who have not yet received their COVID-19 jab to roll up their sleeves.
Although the state of disaster was lifted earlier this week after two years, health officials are urging residents to make sure that their jabs were up to date.
The department will also be launching another Vooma Weekend starting on Friday, with the aim of vaccinating undocumented people in particular.
