iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Gauteng Health Dept To Set Up Pop-Up COVID Vaccine Sites

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

11 mins ago 1 min read

The Gauteng Health Department will be setting up pop-up vaccination sites in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday morning to target commuters ahead of the Easter long weekend.

The Health Department will be in the inner city hoping to convince those who have not yet received their COVID-19 jab to roll up their sleeves.

Although the state of disaster was lifted earlier this week after two years, health officials are urging residents to make sure that their jabs were up to date.

The department will also be launching another Vooma Weekend starting on Friday, with the aim of vaccinating undocumented people in particular.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

EFF Gives Johann Rupert 14 days To Respond To Its Land Demands

9 seconds ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 032 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

17 mins ago
1 min read

State Of Disaster Could Return If COVID-19 Infections Escalate – Dlamini-Zuma

1 day ago
1 min read

JSC Grills Unterhalter In JSC Interview

1 day ago
1 min read

Sama Urges Government To Ramp Up Vaccination Drive

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 538 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Mandla Msibi To Step Aside

2 days ago
1 min read

Fuel Levy Cut To Cushion Petrol Price Hike

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Terminates National State Of Disaster

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 685 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Innocent Student Used As Scapegoat – Support Group

3 days ago
1 min read

The House Is On Fire – Ramaphosa

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

EFF Gives Johann Rupert 14 days To Respond To Its Land Demands

9 seconds ago
1 min read

Gauteng Health Dept To Set Up Pop-Up COVID Vaccine Sites

11 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 032 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

17 mins ago
4 min read

Want To Start A B&B? Things You Need To Know About How To Get Started

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer