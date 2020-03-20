Gauteng Health Dept Obtains Court Order To Force Ekurhuleni Church To Disperse

Share with your network!

The Gauteng Department of Health on Friday said it obtained a court order to interdict a church in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, from convening a church service that was not in accordance with the gazetted regulations released by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Gatherings of more than 100 people have been banned after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster to stop the spread of the virus.

According to the provincial Health Department, the concerns surrounding the church gathering were brought to their attention by the community where the church was based.

“Non-compliance of the gazetted regulations can result in a fine or an arrest. Mass gatherings exposes people to great risk. The measures that have been announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa are put in place to help contain and prevent the further spread of COVID-19,” the department said in a statement.

MEDIA STATEMENT :The Gauteng Department of Health OBTAINS COURT ORDER TO FORCE CHURCH TO DISPERSE pic.twitter.com/kDX5wz9swD — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) March 20, 2020

This was not the first time the provincial health department had to obtain a court order over the outbreak of COVID-19.

On Monday, the department approached the courts on an urgent basis when a family refused to be quarantined after two members tested positive for coronavirus.

A third family member refused to be tested and they fled from a hospital. Police had to be roped in to trace the family, who were found on Tuesday afternoon and were taken to a health facility for treatment.

EWN

Share with your network!