Gauteng Government’s e-Toll Debt Doesn’t Add Up – OUTA

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said that the Gauteng provincial government’s e-toll debt did not add up.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi recently announced delays in finalising the agreement with National Treasury to deactivate e-tolls, adding that they wouldn’t meet the 31 December deadline set by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to decommission the system.
Sanral has been struggling to recover the R47 billion owed to them by motorists.
Godongwana has said that government would take on 70% of Sanral’s debt and the province, 30%.
But Outa’s executive director, Advocate Stefanie Fick, said that the e-tolling system only covered 1% of their roads.
“Eighty-six percent of Sanral roads are being maintained by government grants. The question is why should Gauteng pay anything for any of its roads? You know Sanral thought they were going to get 34% of their income from only 1% of their roads, so we need to see it from that perspective.”
Fick urged the 17% of Gauteng’s motorists who were still paying e-tolls to stop.
“Since March 20019, Sanral says it will stop chasing debt and there are no consequences for those who don’t pay,” Fick said.
More Stories
Mbalula says all systems go for ANC celebrations
Liberation Vets Want Once-Off Payment, Monthly Pension
DA Says Alternative Venue A Priority After Parliament Fire
No Evidence Of Decuplets – Public Protector
Covid-19 No Longer Dictates How We Live Our Lives As South Africans – Ramaphosa
Former Pope Benedict, Hero To Catholic Conservatives, Dies
Fuel prices to decrease next week
Warrant Of Arrest Issued For Former Botswana President Khama
Gauteng Government To Host Memorial Service For Boksburg Blast Victims
Court Raises Concerns Over Safety Of Maselspoort Resort Attack Accused
Measles Outbreak Spreads To 5 Provinces – NICD
Health Department Is Failing SA’s Medical Graduates – Sumatu