iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Gauteng Government’s e-Toll Debt Doesn’t Add Up – OUTA

Twitter/@gussilber
3 mins ago 1 min read

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said that the Gauteng provincial government’s e-toll debt did not add up.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi recently announced delays in finalising the agreement with National Treasury to deactivate e-tolls, adding that they wouldn’t meet the 31 December deadline set by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to decommission the system.

Sanral has been struggling to recover the R47 billion owed to them by motorists.

Godongwana has said that government would take on 70% of Sanral’s debt and the province, 30%.

But Outa’s executive director, Advocate Stefanie Fick, said that the e-tolling system only covered 1% of their roads.

“Eighty-six percent of Sanral roads are being maintained by government grants. The question is why should Gauteng pay anything for any of its roads? You know Sanral thought they were going to get 34% of their income from only 1% of their roads, so we need to see it from that perspective.”

Fick urged the 17% of Gauteng’s motorists who were still paying e-tolls to stop.

“Since March 20019, Sanral says it will stop chasing debt and there are no consequences for those who don’t pay,” Fick said.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Mbalula says all systems go for ANC celebrations

4 mins ago
1 min read

Liberation Vets Want Once-Off Payment, Monthly Pension

5 mins ago
1 min read

DA Says Alternative Venue A Priority After Parliament Fire

7 mins ago
1 min read

No Evidence Of Decuplets – Public Protector

2 days ago
1 min read

Covid-19 No Longer Dictates How We Live Our Lives As South Africans – Ramaphosa

2 days ago
4 min read

Former Pope Benedict, Hero To Catholic Conservatives, Dies

3 days ago
1 min read

Fuel prices to decrease next week

3 days ago
1 min read

Warrant Of Arrest Issued For Former Botswana President Khama

4 days ago
1 min read

Gauteng Government To Host Memorial Service For Boksburg Blast Victims

4 days ago
1 min read

Court Raises Concerns Over Safety Of Maselspoort Resort Attack Accused

4 days ago
1 min read

Measles Outbreak Spreads To 5 Provinces – NICD

4 days ago
2 min read

Health Department Is Failing SA’s Medical Graduates – Sumatu

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Gauteng Government’s e-Toll Debt Doesn’t Add Up – OUTA

3 mins ago
1 min read

Mbalula says all systems go for ANC celebrations

4 mins ago
1 min read

Liberation Vets Want Once-Off Payment, Monthly Pension

5 mins ago
1 min read

DA Says Alternative Venue A Priority After Parliament Fire

7 mins ago

Share