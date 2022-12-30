iAfrica

iAfrica

Gauteng Government To Host Memorial Service For Boksburg Blast Victims

Reuters
9 mins ago 1 min read

The Gauteng government is set to honour those who lost their lives in the Boksburg explosion.

The province will host a joint memorial service with the City of Ekurhuleni on Friday.

This follows the deaths of 27 people after a gas tanker exploded in Boksburg on Christmas Day.

The Gauteng Health Department’s spokesperson, Motaletale Modiba, said that the families of the victims would be present at the memorial service.

“The memorial is really aimed at reflecting on what has happened but also to pray for those that are still in hospital, for them to have a speedy recovery.”

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell will also attend the service.

