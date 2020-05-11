Mon. May 11th, 2020

Gauteng Government To Begin Massive Drive To Make Sure Retailers Comply With COVID-19 Regulations

The Gauteng government will on Monday begin a massive drive to ensure that factories and retailers adhere to COVID-19 health regulations.

This comes as more companies begin operating under level four of the lockdown.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has threatened to shut down businesses that do not comply with regulations.

Makhura said environmental health inspectors, health workers and senior government officials would conduct site visits from on Monday monitor compliance.

“The key thing in level 4 that we are watching closely are the retail shops. We want to make sure that those shops themselves comply. There has been a cluster of infections taking place around retail shops. Some of the retail shops include the chemists and the pharmacies where people go and buy medication.”

EWN

