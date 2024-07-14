Gauteng Government To Automate Tender Processes To Combat Corruption

The Gauteng government has announced plans to automate its tender adjudication process as a measure to curb corruption in contract awards.

This initiative aims to enhance transparency and ensure that tenders are granted strictly on merit, according to statements from the provincial authorities.

During a press conference held on Sunday, Gauteng Finance MEC Lebogang Maile emphasized the government’s dedication to revitalizing its procurement strategies.

Maile highlighted the administration’s intention to open up government contracts to new entrants who have historically been marginalized.

“Our tenders must be adjudicated transparently. Everybody must know how a decision has been reached on any tender so there are no secrets, we will also look at the possibility of automating our procurement systems so we limit the interference of humans because when there are humans involved that is when fraud and corruption happens,” Maile stated.