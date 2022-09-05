Gauteng Government Sets Aside Over R87 Million For Homeless Programs

The Gauteng government has set aside over R87 million for homeless programs.
Morakane Mosupyoe, MEC for Social Development in Gauteng, said the province’s government is concerned about the growing number of homeless people.
“It is estimated that the Johannesburg and Tshwane metros have the highest homeless population in Gauteng, with over 25 000 homeless people.””It is therefore in the department’s interest that a concerted effort be made to deal with homelessness and ensure that homeless people are supported and integrated back into their families and communities,” Mosupyoe said.
greatest impact on homeless people, and the Gauteng executive council approved a five-year homelessness strategy known as the Gauteng City Region Strategy on Adult Street Homelessness.
According to the department, research conducted by the Cape Metropolitan Council found that homeless people were among the most vulnerable members of society, suffering from illiteracy, substance abuse, hunger, malnutrition, and inadequate shelter.They are also vulnerable to sexual and criminal abuse, as well as physical and mental health issues.
Mosupyoe, who was responding to the Gauteng legislature on Monday about the funding of a homeless shelter, said R87.4 million had been allocated to municipalities to deal with homelessness in the province since the start of the current fiscal year.
More Stories
Bheki Cele :Kidnappings Required the Intervention of National Government.
‘Corruption is still very much a part of Eskom,’ says CEO André de Ruyter
DA Plans To Oust ANC From Power in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro
The ANC Pushing For The Removal of Mayor Mpho Phalatse
Lizeka Tonjeni Accused of Accepting Bribe From Digital Vibes.
Women Own Or Co-Own More Than Half Of SA’s Homes And Are Buying A Third Of The Cars Being Sold
IsiZulu Goes International
Ithuba Holdings Implicated In Digital Vibes Scandal
Jacob Zuma Foundation To Study Ruling On VBS Mutual Bank Loan
Ramaphosa Commits To Cooperation With Law Enforcement On Phala Phala
Gorbachev, Last Soviet Leader, Dies at 91
NPA May Cuff Politicians